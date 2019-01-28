Smriti Irani propagates movie on surgical strike in Rahul's constituency

It may be termed as a 'surgical strike' of a different kind.

Smriti Irani, who is expected to take on in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in his Amethi constituency, organised a special screening of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' for the people in the constituency.

The screening of the movie through a mobile digital theatre began on the and the BJP posted a video of the same on

The movie is based on the 2016 carried out by India's special forces on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied (PoK).

"It is with a sense of pride that #UriTheSurgicalStrike is now being screened across Amethi. When else but to commence this initiative. Jai Hind ki Sena," Irani tweeted while posting a video.

In the video posted by BJP, can be seen having a video-call with the audience before the film began.

People in Amethi have been watching this film free of cost since Saturday in the mobile theatre van, which has a seating capacity of 21 people.

Irani contested against Rahul in Amethi, the Nehru-Gandhi bastion, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but was defeated. However, ever since, she has been nurturing the constituency amid expectations of taking on the there again in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The government has been highlighting the as one of its key achievements.

Narendra Modi, while addressing the film fraternity at an event in recently, quoted the movie's catch-phrase 'How's the Josh'.

also watched the film in Bengaluru in the company of war veterans on Sunday.

