Indian family members can now join working relatives in UAE as visa criteria changes

-
ALSO READ
Rapid growth in arrival of foreigners with e-visa; USD 137 mn collected as fees till Oct this year
Pak man on visit visa kills ex-brother-in-law in UAE for divorcing sister
Cabinet go-ahead for facilitation of visa arrangements with Maldives
US revises visa policy for Pakistanis
Uzbekistan gives visa-free entry to visitors from 45 countries
-
Indian family members of those working in the UAE will now be able to get an "expat visa" if the working relative fulfills an income criteria, according to new visa guidelines announced by the UAE.
The UAE Cabinet adopted a decision to amend provisions of the resolution on sponsoring of foreign workers to their families in the country, WAM reported.
According to a statement by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, the amended provisions now indicate "income" as a requirement for sponsoring family members, as opposed to the previously listed "professions" which allowed workers to sponsor their families. The amendment is in line with international developments and accordance with best practices, it added.
"The decision aims at enhancing family stability of foreign workers and social cohesion, as well as attracting highly skilled workers while maintaining a healthy balance between professional and personal life," the statement continued.
The Cabinet decision, the statement explained, called on relevant government entities to conduct studies to assess and enhance the services provided to residents, including aspects of education and health, and encourage the active participation of their family member in the job market as an alternative to recruiting new workers from abroad, within the existing policies and regulations.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU