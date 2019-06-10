Indian succumbs to stab wounds in Israel, 2 arrested

Two Indians have been arrested after they allegedly stabbed another Indian to death here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as a 40-year-old Indian national, was stabbed in their shared apartment on Neve Sha'anan Street, according to Israeli newspaper He was pronounced dead after being rushed to

Initial investigations revealed that a quarrel broke out among the three tenants, following which two of them -- aged 40 and 60 -- were taken to the hospital with stab injuries.

Personnel from Israel's national emergency services, Magen (MDA), arrived at the apartment shortly after the incident was reported.

"The man who was 40 years old was seriously injured and the other, about 60, was in moderate condition," quoted the services as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)