Indore garbage landfill site converted into garden

has converted its site into a garden with a composite plan of management through which the is used to generate both fuel and

It strives to become a "zero landfill" and "garbage-free" city with eco-friendly disposal of through the use of modern technology that includes a plant for conversion of plastic into burning fuel.

Municipal said it all starts with segregating into wet and dry garbage at the source (household) itself. Thereafter, the garbage collected from all over the city is first taken to 10 nodal points for from where it is sent to the trenching ground. Further segregation of dry waste takes place at this ground.

The garbage- both dry and wet - are used for making different products so as to generate revenue. The Municipal Corporation with the help of an environmental consultancy named "Eco-pro Environmental Services" helps generate manure, interlocking tiles, diesel, petrol and gas from the garbage.

"Both recyclable and non-recyclable plastic is used in this plant for making the burning fuel that is used in generators," said Sudhir, the Diesel Plant Operator.

He also revealed that 50 percent of the non-recyclable plastic is converted into burning fuel, which, after further filtration, gives diesel, petrol, and gas.

