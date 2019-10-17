India vs S Africa: Aiden Markram ruled out of Ranchi Test over wrist injury

South Africa cricketer on Thursday was ruled out of the third Test against India due to an injury to his right wrist.

"A CT scan of Aiden Markram's wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has, therefore, ruled him out of the next Test match against India," said Team doctor, Hashendra Ramjee in an official statement.

"Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury," he added.



Markram, who averaged only 11 in the two tests played against India, felt he was letting his team down.

"It's sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I've done wrong and take full accountability for it. It's unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most," said Markram

India has a 2-0 lead over South Africa in the three-match Test series. The third Test match between both the teams will start from October 19.