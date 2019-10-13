Virat Kohli and company grab record 11th straight Test series win at home

India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test here on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They had won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.

In the process, India scripted their 11th straight series victory at home, the most by any team in the history of Test cricket.

India were tied at 10 for the most number of consecutive series wins at home along with Australia, who achieved the feat twice. Led by Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, the Aussies had won 10 series at home between November 1994 and November 2000, while the Ricky Ponting led Australian side repeated the feat between July 2004 and November 2008.



The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England in the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the subsequent rubber against the West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar's last series.

The Virat Kohli-led side are the top-ranked Test team at the momnet and started their campaign in the World Test Championships with a series victory over the West Indies in the Caribbean in August-September.