Injured Nuwan Pradeep ruled out of Australia series

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of their upcoming two-match Test series against Australia owing to a hamstring injury.
The 32-year-old had sustained the injury during Sri Lanka's warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI, earlier this week. After the scans, it was revealed that the player is diagnosed with a grade-one strain in his left hamstring and is doubtful for the upcoming South Africa series as well, ESPNcricinfo reported.
After Pradeep's ouster, Sri Lanka are left with a bowling contingent that includes Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha and Dushmantha Chameera.
Sri Lanka are slated to play their first Test against Australia on January 24 followed by the second match on February 1.
