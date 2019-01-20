Australian Open: Nadal storms into quarter finals

World number two entered the quarter-final round of the ongoing after streaking past of in the men's singles event here on Sunday.

The 32-year-old registered a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1, 7-6(4) win over Berdych in their pre-quarters clash that lasted two hours and five minutes.

Nadal, who made it to his 11th quarter-final, looked at ease in the clash and barely missed any chances as Berdych failed to put a solid fight.

The first set was a complete cakewalk for Nadal who won straight first nine games to take a 3-0 lead. He never let the momentum slip out of his grip and won the opening set 6-0 in a clinical fashion. Berdych seemed to have no appropriate reply to Nadal's accuracy and it continued throughout the match.

While the second set saw Nadal continuing with her dominant momentum, the deciding set witnessed some grueling competition between the two players. The Spaniard, however, passed the final hurdle with distinction and won the third set 7-6 to seal the match.

Next, Nadal will face of book a berth in the semi-final of the competition.

Later, Swiss maestro will be crossing swords with Stefanos Tsitsipas of in their round of 16 clash.

