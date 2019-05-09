INS Kolkata and Shakti undertake Group Sail with Japan, Philippines, US naval ships

Two Kolkata and Shakti carried out 'Group Sail' with naval of Japan, and the USA in the Sea from May 3 to May 9, a press note from the said on Thursday. The 'Group Sail' was aimed to deepen the existing partnership and foster mutual understanding among participating navies.

The release said, "The six-day long Group Sail had participation of six combatants from the four participating countries and included the Guided Missile Destroyer INS Kolkata and Fleet Support Ship of India, Helicopter Carrier JMSDF Izumo and Guided Missile Destroyer JMSDF Murasame of Japan; Frigate BRP of and Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer USS Williams P Lawrence of USA."

The release further said, "The undertook various exercises en route which included formation manoeuvering, underway replenishment runs, cross-deck flying and exchange of Sea Riders...The Group Sail exercise with naval ships of Japan, and showcased India's commitment to operating with like-minded nations to ensure safe maritime environment through enhanced interoperability."

"The Indian Navy's ships are on return passage from their successful deployment to South and Seas as part of the annual Eastern Fleet Over during which they visited Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, Qingdao, and Busan, South Korea," the release added.

At in China, both the ships had participated in (IFR) as part of (Navy). In Busan, the ships took part in the Opening Ceremony of Maritime Security (MS) Field Training Exercise (FTX) under the aegis of ADMM-PLUS. The release further said, "On departing from Busan, both the ships participated in ADMM-PLUS MS FTX Phase I exercises from May 1 to May 3 off with Navies of Brunei, China, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and the USA."

"The Phase II of ADMM-PLUS MS FTX is scheduled from May 9 to May 12 in the Sea. On completion of Phase II, all participating ships including IN Ships Kolkata and Shakti are scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of ADMM-PLUS MS and participate in the International Maritime Defence Expo (IMDEX) 2019 in Singapore," added the release.

