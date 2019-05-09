DCW takes suo-motu in 'derogatory' remarks pamphlet circulated against AAP's Atishi

The Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday took suo-motu cognisance on reports of a pamphlet being circulated against (AAP) candidate Marlena from East Lok Sabha constituency.

The Commission in the letter asked the of Police (DCP) whether an FIR in the matter was registered or any accused were identified and arrested. If not the DCP was asked to file a reply on May 11, 12 pm.

"It has been reported that pamphlets containing highly derogatory and objectionable remarks against are being circulated in the East Delhi constituency. The pamphlets contain shameful, defamatory and sexist remarks against Ms. as well as the mother of Deputy This act is a vicious attack on the character and reputation of a female candidate and clearly outrages the modesty of a woman," the DCW said.

Marlena broke down at a press conference earlier in the day accusing BJP candidate of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her.

Gambhir, who is contesting against Atishi in the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat rubbished the allegation saying if it is proved he would quit from the election.

"They have shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is a very good example of a mixed breed'," Atishi said at the press conference.

"I have only one question for If he is doing this against one woman, what about the lakhs of women in east Delhi who are worried about their safety," Atishi said.

In a tweet, raised similar questions: "How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against."

Gambhir, rubbished the allegation and implied that AAP had concocted the allegations to win. He declared that he was "ashamed" to have a like and said if AAP proved its accusation, he would opt out of the election.

"I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own broom to clean ur dirty mind.

"My Challenge no.2 @ArvindKejriwal @AtishiAAP I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit ," he said in his tweets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)