Instagram will no longer recommend inappropriate, low-quality content

In its latest efforts at cracking down on the spread of problematic content on its platform, will no longer recommend you content that is deemed inappropriate in its app.

Recommendations in the Explore tab or on hashtag pages will not recommend content which is inappropriate, sexually suggestive, or violent.

Such content will be visible to the user if they follow the account associated with it, but it may not appear for others through the Explore tab or hashtag pages, reports.

Other types of content that may be excluded include posts that are spammy. While content that is flagged off will definitely be removed, the new measure applies to more borderline content that is of low quality and non-recommendable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)