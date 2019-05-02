Intelligentsia in partnership with Little Britain expands its footprints to South India

based highly researched play school announces a strategic partnership with based pre-school Little Britain. is the brainchild of Dr Gaurav Nigam, a well-known educationist, paediatrician, and Kakkanad - based Little Britain, is run by a team of doctors, educationalists & amp; qualified teachers and considered to be a unique pre-school in South

Through this partnership, and Little Britain will work together in course curriculum, delivery and research to provide cutting-edge to the pre-school students. Intelligentsia is all about scientific research and delivering early through the STEM approach. Dr Gaurav has been advocating for implementing STEM approach in education in the country particularly for an early stage of education.

The curriculum is based on recommendations from more than 1000 different research materials pertaining to kids' education. The team at Intelligentsia believes that efforts should start at an early stage to make a child's development in a better way.

"We are delighted to with Little Britain which has already marked its name in South as a leading pre-school. needs more research-based education delivery system which is more scientific and value based. I'm hopeful that intelligentsia and Little Britain will take the standard of pre-school education in to the next level", said Dr Gaurav Nigam, of Intelligentsia.

"We are looking to with pre-schools in other parts of India in the near future. I'm confident that we'll be able to achieve our goals to expand across India as per the plans", added Dr

"It is a great moment for us to with Intelligentsia. This partnership will serve as a pioneering model for leveraging the STEM education framework and research-based curriculum in pre-school education segment", said Euphie Paul, Director, Little Britain.

