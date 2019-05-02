BookMyForex to offer international SIM, partners with WorldSIM

-
BookMyForex.com, India's largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances has joined hands with WorldSIM, a leading British mobile virtual network operator, to offer International SIM to its customers. Customers will now be able to buy International SIM at the click of a button on BookMyForex platform and get free door-step delivery across India. This association will enable customers to save on international voice and data usage abroad apart from the savings on foreign exchange that BookMyForex offers.
"BookMyForex is on a mission to cut down woes of International travellers. Our platform removes the hassle of a rate comparison, rate haggling and brings the best rate and service to the customers. We are excited to partner with WorldSIM which is known for its low-cost data and roaming services. International SIM is an excellent addition in our portfolio and with this association; we will be delivering value addition to our customers who are looking to stay connected while travelling abroad. BookMyForex will keep on adding products to its portfolio which shall not only enhance the experience of international travellers but at the same time would come at a great cost," said Nitin Motwani, Founder and CTO, BookMyForex.com
"We are delighted to be working with BookMyForex. Our partnership will allow Bookmyforex to offer more value to their customer base. Travellers above all want peace of mind when they are abroad and staying connected is a key part of this. WorldSIM's award-winning sim cards ensure travellers can keep in touch at lowest possible cost," said Utsav D Doshi, CEO, WorldSIM India.
BookMyForex has rolled out special summer offer on international SIM cards for travellers planning to visit USA, Europe, Australia, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia this holiday season. The SIM plans for various countries are available at 60 per cent less cost compared to international roaming packs and other service provider's plans. The SIM plans are available, starting from Rs 1500 for countries such as USA, UK, Europe & amp; Australia and from Rs 990 for Singapore, Thailand & amp; Malaysia. The plans offer freebies such as unlimited data, free calls to India, free local calls and incoming calls. Anyone booking an international SIM order shall also get discount on their foreign exchange transaction.
