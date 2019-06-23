Intruder tries to steal Halle Berry's LA house

A man apparently tried to steal American Halle Berry's home.

According to a report and as cited by Fox News, the person tried to steal the house by fabricating a deed -- and even hiring a to get inside.

was first spotted trespassing on Berry's property in January, TMZ reported, citing

The suspect turned up again in March with a and had one of the locks changed. When Griffin was confronted by the keeps of the house, he called the cops and claimed that the workers were trespassing.

When cops spotted his phoney paperwork, they arrested him on charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft.

Police say he didn't even know it was Berry's home, according to the

The declined to comment on the issue.

The $3.8 million, Italian-style mansion in -- which features ocean views, a pool and spa, and vaulted ceilings -- seems to be a favoured target.

"As I opened my glass kitchen door and closed it behind me, all of a sudden I sensed someone behind me and turned to see the intruder standing less than a foot behind me, staring through my glass kitchen door," winner told the cops.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)