Ipca Labs inks pact to acquire Ramdev Chemical for Rs 108 crore

Pharmaceuticals has entered into a pact to buy Maharashtra-based Chemical for Rs 108.5 crore.

"The acquisition of Chemical will help to grow its by adding new molecules in its products basket with the possibility of forward integrating such products in its dosage formulations for the world market," Ipca said in a statement.

Chemical is engaged in the of and marketing of advanced drug intermediates, fine chemicals, custom synthesis molecules and ingredients (APIs).

has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent paid-up share capital of Ramdev Chemical, it informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings.

Ipca is a fully-integrated Indian company over 350 formulations and 80 APIs for various therapeutic segments. It has been partnering with companies in over 120 countries and in markets across the United States, Europe, Australia, and

In the financial year ended March 31, 2018, it reported net income of Rs 3,259 crore and net profit of Rs 233 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)