Aegon Life and MobiKwik launch a smart digital insurance product

In a bid to enable and ease of buying for the Indian masses, Life Insurance, pioneer of digital in and MobiKwik, India's leading FinTech Company; have joined hands to launch an Rs 20 smart digital product.

The strategic partners have announced the launch of an assorted product called the Life Group Term Plus Plan with both death and accidental disability benefit, available exclusively on App. One can purchase this plan by paying as little as Rs 20 in premium for a sum assured of Rs 2 lakhs which includes and accidental disability.

has created a lightning fast, fully digital in-app purchase flow on its App for this new Buyers have the option to choose from 3 sums assured variants of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakhs, which are bundled with an additional Rs 1 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakhs of accident disability, at no additional cost. The policy can be availed at a premium of Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 40 respectively and is issued instantly.

"Digital has always been intrinsic to our DNA. Being Direct-to-Customer, we wanted to be closer to our customers and design offerings that are better suited to their needs. This association with further fortifies Life's commitment to providing innovative and to everyone via the online channel", said Vineet Arora, MD and CEO, on the partnership.

"One of the key benefits of buying Insurance from a digital platform is quick processing. Since the process is entirely digital, the on-boarding of the customer happens in a couple of minutes with immediate issuance of the cover. With this partnership, we expect to expand the reach for solution and avoid procrastination to become an excuse for not securing yourself and your loved ones", he added.

"Since our recent foray into digital insurance, we have leveraged the power of partnerships to roll out for our customers. These products are designed in-line with our vision to impact 'Bharat', the real India, and improve the in which is currently 3.7 per cent. We are committed to launching that are 1) simple to understand for first-time buyers, 2) at price points which are affordable for all, and 3) can be purchased fearlessly via quick in-app experiences. Insurance as a Vertical has been one of our star performers and is growing exponentially month over month. We are bullish about this launched in partnership with Aegon Life and are confident that it will receive an extremely positive response from 'Bharat'", said Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, MobiKwik.

