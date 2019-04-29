Iran says leaving nuclear treaty, one of 'many options' after US sanctions

Iranian on Sunday said that withdrawing from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) is one of the "many options" has to retaliate against re-imposition of US sanctions.

"There are many options available to the Islamic republic, and the country's officials are considering them," said in an interview with the news agency.

"Leaving the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is one of the options," he was quoted as saying.

Since Washington's withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May last year, the has been piling up pressure on through a series of sanctions, reported.

In November last year, the US renewed its sanctions on Iran's banking, and shipping industries, despite a 180-day waiver granted to eight of Iran's major oil buyers, including South Korea, and

Last week, the announced that it would not renew waivers for eight Iranian oil importers, including and that are valid till May 1.

The decision was aimed at fulfilling Washington's intention to make all cut their from to zero, which is further likely to damage Iran's economy.

said, "The JCPOA showed sanctions could be removed through negotiations," adding that his country has never violated its commitments.

The NPT came into effect in 1970 with the aim of preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and has been ratified by 190 governments.

