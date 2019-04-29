Spain elections 2019: Preliminary results show Sanchez's PSOE leads without securing majority

Preliminary results of the third general elections in the last four year in Spain that took place on Sunday showed that the centre-left Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) is leading but short of an overall majority.
CNN reported that the PSOE stands to win 126 seats, while the conservative People's Party (PP) 66 seats and centre-right Ciudadanos 55.
Left-wing Unidas Podemos was on course for 35 seats, and far-right Vox 23 out of a total 350.
The results also noted that incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's PSOE party would once again seek the support of left-wing Podemos and Catalan pro-independence parties in order to form a government.
CNN cited a previous snap poll showing slightly different numbers, predicting 116-121 seats for the PSOE. The telephone poll, carried out by GAD3 on behalf of Spanish national broadcaster RTVE, also predicted 69-73 seats for the PP, 48-49 seats for Ciudadanos, 42-45 for Unidas Podemos and 36-38 for Vox.
According to official figures, Sunday's polls that saw a voter turnout of around 75.21 per cent was the third-highest in the history of Spanish democracy after the 1996 elections (77.38 per cent) and the 1993 elections (76.4 per cent).
Sanchez, who led the country for around a year, was forced to call for fresh elections after his budget proposals were rejected in February.
