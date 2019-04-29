Spain elections 2019: Preliminary results show Sanchez's PSOE leads without securing majority

Preliminary results of the third in the last four year in that took place on Sunday showed that the centre-left (PSOE) is leading but short of an overall majority.

reported that the PSOE stands to win 126 seats, while the conservative (PP) 66 seats and centre-right Ciudadanos 55.

Left-wing Unidas Podemos was on course for 35 seats, and far-right Vox 23 out of a total 350.

The results also noted that Pedro Sanchez's would once again seek the support of left-wing Podemos and Catalan pro-independence parties in order to form a government.

cited a previous snap poll showing slightly different numbers, predicting 116-121 seats for the PSOE. The telephone poll, carried out by GAD3 on behalf of Spanish national broadcaster RTVE, also predicted 69-73 seats for the PP, 48-49 seats for Ciudadanos, 42-45 for Unidas Podemos and 36-38 for Vox.

According to official figures, Sunday's polls that saw a voter turnout of around 75.21 per cent was the third-highest in the history of Spanish democracy after the 1996 elections (77.38 per cent) and the 1993 elections (76.4 per cent).

Sanchez, who led the country for around a year, was forced to call for fresh elections after his budget proposals were rejected in February.

