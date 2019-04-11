Is vaccination safe for breastfeeding women?

A recent study has claimed that there is no harm in administering routine to mothers.

However, the study published in the journal Medicine said that only vaccine and, in some circumstances vaccine, are the vaccines having potential to cause harm to infants.

In the article, 'Maternal and Breastfeeding', Philip Anderson, reviewed all of the most common types of vaccines, including inactivated and live attenuated types for the unsubstantiated concern that they would cause harm to a nursing infant or interfere with the infant's response to early childhood

Included in the scope of Dr Anderson's review are routine vaccines such as influenza, diphtheria, and (DPT), and measles, mumps, and (MMR).

The article also focuses on vaccines related to exposure or special risk factors, such as or hepatitis B, and speciality vaccines including cholera, yellow fever, smallpox, rabies, and

"As Dr Anderson concludes in his timely and important article, there are no risks associated with giving mothers routine and most other standard vaccinations, including measles, and, in fact, there are benefits for both the mothers and infants," says Arthur I. Eidelman, of

These benefits include the transfer to the infant of maternal and enhanced antibody response and following infant vaccination, as Dr Eidelman explained in the accompanying editorial entitled 'Guidelines for Vaccinating Breastfeeding Mothers'.

Dr Eidelman further noted that "not only is there no harm in administering routine to breastfeeding mothers, but one can and should include nursing mothers in any emergency immunisation campaign, such as the recent emergency declared by the Department.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)