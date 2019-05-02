Ishrat Jahan case: CBI court drops charges against ex-IPS officials Vanzara, Amin

-
A special CBI court on Thursday dropped charges against two retired police officials D G Vanzara and N K Amin in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.
Special CBI Judge J K Pandya accepted the discharge application filed by the former IPS officials seeking to drop proceeding against them in the case.
The court's order came after the Gujarat government did not sanction their prosecution.
The court observed that the encounter was not fake and was carried out in view of the security of the state of Gujarat.
Ishrat, a 19-year-old girl of Mumbai, and three others - Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed in an alleged encounter with the police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.
It was claimed by the Gujarat Police, that the four had terror links and had conspired to kill the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi.
A high court-constituted-Special Investigative team (SIT) had concluded that it was a fake encounter, after which the court transferred the case to the CBI that filed a chargesheet against seven police officers in the case.
