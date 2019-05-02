Ishrat Jahan case: CBI court drops charges against ex-IPS officials Vanzara, Amin

A special court on Thursday dropped charges against two retired police officials D G Vanzara and N Amin in the encounter case.

Special Judge Pandya accepted the discharge application filed by the former IPS officials seeking to drop proceeding against them in the case.

The court's order came after the government did not sanction their prosecution.

The court observed that the encounter was not fake and was carried out in view of the security of the state of

Ishrat, a 19-year-old girl of Mumbai, and three others - Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, and were killed in an alleged encounter with the police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.

It was claimed by the Police, that the four had terror links and had conspired to kill the then Gujarat

A high court-constituted-Special Investigative team (SIT) had concluded that it was a fake encounter, after which the court transferred the case to the that filed a chargesheet against seven police officers in the case.

