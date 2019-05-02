Delhi: Two Inter- firearms syndicate busted

Special Cell an interstate firearms syndicate and arrested four people.

The arrested persons were identified as Ranjeet Singh, Nakshe Lal, and 64 pistols along with live cartridges and a rifle were recovered from their possession, the police said on Thursday.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the said accused persons used to procure these firearms from weapon suppliers in and following which they distributed the procured consignments to criminals and arms peddlers in the northern belt of the country including the capital," said of Police (DCP) Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha,

The added that two cases of Arms Act have also been registered following their arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)