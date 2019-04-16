ISIS-Somalia's 'second in command' killed in US airstrike

The on Monday (local time) said that a high-ranking ISIS- terrorist was killed in an air strike which targeted a vehicle near Xiriiro in the Region here.

The deceased terrorist has been identified as Abdulhakim Dhuqub, believed to be the terror group's "second-in-command", according to the

"Dhuqub...was responsible for the daily operations of the group, attack planning, and resource procurement," quoted the as saying.

"We continue to work with our Somali partners to keep the pressure on the al-Shabaab and ISIS- terror networks," Gregg Olson, the director of operations, said in a statement.

The terror group's branch has fewer than 150 terrorists, as per US defence officials.

