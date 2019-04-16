Sad to see part of us burn: French Prez on Notre Dame Cathedral blaze

-
A massive fire broke out at Notre Dame Cathedral here on Monday evening with the blaze engulfing the iconic 13th century Notre Dame Cathedral and causing its famous spire to collapse.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his sadness at the loss.
"Notre-Dame de Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our compatriots, I am sad tonight to see this part of us burn," Macron tweeted.
One of Paris' most popular tourist attractions, the cathedral's famous spire has collapsed in the massive blaze. The French Minister of Interior, Christophe Castaner, has ensured that "exceptional" measures are being taken to contain the blaze.
Witnesses in Paris say that ash and embers are falling from the sky in Paris, in the wake of the massive blaze.
The medieval cathedral is considered a religious symbol for Catholics all around the world, with many tweeting about their heartbreak over the incident.
US President Donald Trump suggested that "flying water tankers" should be deployed to deal with the violent fire. "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!" he tweeted.
"Notre Dame is an iconic symbol of faith to people all over the world - and it is heartbreaking to see a house of God in flames. Our thoughts and prayers are with the firefighters on the scene and all the people of Paris," US Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.
"Heart-breaking scenes of Notre Dame cathedral in flames. London stands in sorrow with Paris today, and in friendship always," London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted.
Completed in the 13th Century, the cathedral is considered a feat of architecture with its towers, spire, flying buttresses and stained glass. It draws nearly 13 million tourists to Paris every year.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as emergency services continue to battle the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported as of now. Investigations into the incident have been launched by the Paris Prosecutor.
