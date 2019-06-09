Israeli trekkers rescued in Himachal valley

-
The Himalayan Adventure Rescue team rescued two Israeli trekkers from the Manikarna valley in the hills of Rasol on Sunday.
Himalayan rescue team member Chandrapal informed, "22-year-old Yorval Binder and 24-year-old Yalia Shalamo, hailing from Israel, had lost their way on the trek up the Manikarna valley."
They were caught in a difficult spot before being rescued.
The trekkers expressed their gratitude to the rescue team for saving them.
