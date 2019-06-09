Israeli trekkers rescued in Himachal valley

The Himalayan Adventure Rescue team rescued two Israeli trekkers from the in the hills of on Sunday.

Himalayan rescue Chandrapal informed, "22-year-old and 24-year-old Yalia Shalamo, hailing from Israel, had lost their way on the trek up the "

They were caught in a difficult spot before being rescued.

The trekkers expressed their gratitude to the rescue team for saving them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)