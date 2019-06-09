JUST IN
Israeli trekkers rescued in Himachal valley

ANI  |  General News 

The Himalayan Adventure Rescue team rescued two Israeli trekkers from the Manikarna valley in the hills of Rasol on Sunday.

Himalayan rescue team member Chandrapal informed, "22-year-old Yorval Binder and 24-year-old Yalia Shalamo, hailing from Israel, had lost their way on the trek up the Manikarna valley."

They were caught in a difficult spot before being rescued.

The trekkers expressed their gratitude to the rescue team for saving them.

