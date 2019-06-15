'It' producer Roy Lee teams up with Emile Gladstone for horror project

After producing the 'It', is all set to team up with for another horror project by Paramount Players.

The forthcoming movie, written by Stacey Menear, will be directed by who is known for 'What Keeps You Alive,' according to The

The film will portray the story of a family in a border town where the will come to bury her grandmother's body. She will have to face her childhood fear.

Further details of the project are yet to be disclosed.

Lee is known for producing 'It' and its sequel ' ' He also produced the sequel to 'The Shining', ' '

Meanwhile, Gladstone earlier produced 'The Curse of La Llorona' which garnered over USD 120 million worldwide at the box office.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)