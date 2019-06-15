Niall Horan drops hint about new album

Here is good news for fans! The will be releasing a new song at the end of this year.

The 25-year-old revealed the information to OD and said, "I've got an album on the way, towards the end of the year, maybe next year. I'll have a single in a few months."

The former 'One Direction' also informed that this summer he will be busy celebrating the success of his sophomore project.

"I've just come back to for the summer cause it's finished, and I want to enjoy myself. And 'cause I haven't seen anyone, I haven't been in the country. I need to go home to to see the family," the "Slow Hands" singer said.

The upcoming song will be different from Horan's heavy

"It won't be Flicker, it's a little bit different. I'll always have my ballads in there, but I'm trying to rock things up a little bit," he said.

After parting ways from the band 'One Direction', the singer's first solo album - was released in the year 2017, which also became one of the 20 best pop albums of that year.

While featured guest artists like Maren Morris, the pop star didn't disclose who he will be pairing up with for the song which is coming at the end of the year.

