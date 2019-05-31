J-K: 2 terrorists gunned down in Shopian

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad area of district, police said on Friday.

The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

The encounter, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, is still underway.

This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter.

