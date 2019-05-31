Maharashtra: Hindu officer observes 'roza' on behalf of ailing driver

Keeping religious beliefs aside and placing humanity first, Sanjay N Mali, a in Buldhana, is observing 'roza' (fast) in place of his during the holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking to ANI, said, "On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place."

"Since May 6, I have been keeping I wake up at 4 am and eat something. Then I break my after 7 pm," he said while detailing about his schedule.

believes that every person should do his/her bit to spread communal harmony.

Calling the practice an 'ideal example of communal harmony', he said, "I believe every religion teaches us something good. We must spread communal harmony. We first see humanity, religion is secondary. After keeping roza, I am feeling very fresh."

The Ramzan fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called 'sehri'. At sunset, when it's time to mark the end of the daylong fast, 'rozedaars' (people who keep fast) gather for an evening meal known as 'iftar'.

This year, Eid will be celebrated in the first week of June, marking the end of the month-long fasting period.

