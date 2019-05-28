J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Anantnag

An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces at in south Kashmir's district on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

is one of the most sensitive districts in the Valley.

Eight terrorists have been neutralised and at least two have been captured by the security forces from in May alone.

Security forces had got a major breakthrough when one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama on May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)