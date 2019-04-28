J-K police arrests two terrorists for attacking police post in Srinagar

JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested two terrorists that carried out an attack on a police post in Srinagar's Chanpora on April 26.

The terrorists were arrested in Budgam's Wathora.

In the incident, a policeman was critically injured and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

Security forces had launched searches in the area to nab the terrorists.

First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 14:33 IST

