J-K: 20 years on, students in this school forced to study in open

Students of in Turga village in and Kashmir's district, which was established 20 years ago, are now forced to study under open sky due to lack of adequate facilities.

The school was established in 1999, however, students study in open in the absence of classrooms.

"50 students are enrolled in this school, but school building can't accommodate them all. I appeal to the to help us," said P Kumar, Sarpanch.

"We are disappointed to see the students sitting on the ground in open. I had written to senior officials to arrange school building for students, but everything went in vain," said Jagdish Chander, a in the school. During adverse weather conditions, the students are asked to go homes, he added.

The Officer has instructed Zonal Officers to find out more such schools in their regions.

"I have instructed all the Zonal Officers to bring to my notice all such schools which don't have adequate facilities or their work has been pending, so we can work on them," said Daljeet Singh, Chief Education Officer,

