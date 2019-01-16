JUST IN
J-K: Police bring back young boy from militancy

ANI  |  Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) 

A young boy, who was missing from Ganderbal, has been brought back from militancy by police, said an official statement.

According to the police, his missing report was lodged at Police Station Ganderbal.

The police investigation into the matter revealed that the young boy had left home in a vengeful huff and was intending to join militancy.

However, police with the cooperation of his family traced the boy and brought him back, and also dissuaded him from joining militancy.

After proper counselling by police, the boy was handed over to his family.

Locals have appreciated the role of police in this regard.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 23:50 IST

