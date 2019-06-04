JUST IN
Jagan Reddy seeks blessings of Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati

ANI  |  Politics 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited Sarada Peetham here and sought the blessings of Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati.

Later, he also offered prayers at Rajya Shyamala Temple in Sarada Peetham.

Reddy took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30 after defeating the TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu in the recent Assembly elections.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 15:16 IST

