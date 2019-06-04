Country will welcome Jagan's decision to allow CBI's re-entry: Ex-agency official

Former of NK on Tuesday said people of the country will welcome the new Jaganmohan Reddy's decision to allowing CBI to investigation in the state.

" at a particular time had withdrawn the consent of the state extending jurisdiction to the CBI. Now new government has come and he has restored that concept which will allow CBI to investigate in As a former CBI joint director, I think the country will welcome it," told ANI here.

Overturning a decision of the previous TDP government, YS Jaganmohan allowed CBI to re-enter on Monday.

"Chandrababu banned CBI and he prevented IT raids. He questioned how ED comes in the state. Now Jagan has issued orders allowing the CBI into the state. CM made it clear that thieves will not be spared. Look out Chandrababu," Vijaysai said in a series of tweets.

N Chandrababu Naidu had withdrawn the 'general consent' to CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in Andhra Pradesh in November last year.

The move came at that time when opposition parties were accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing the investigating agency for political benefits.

pointed out that West Bengal, too, had decided to withdraw the consent to CBI.

"CBI has original jurisdiction over the union territory There is probation in the Special Police Establishment Act. CBI jurisdiction can be extended to a state subject to the consent of a particular state. Not only Andhra Pradesh but too had at one time withdrawn the consent of the state extending jurisdiction to the CBI in that particular state and ED also," he said.

Singh pointed out that though Reddy's decision was a welcome one but the process of giving and withdrawing consent often stalled the investigation process and delayed justice. He asserted that there should be trust between the centre and the state so that such situations do not arise.

"Giving consent and not giving consent is not a happy situation because in the process, investigation suffers. Once consent is withdrawn, CBI gets handicapped. The process of law stops. Centre has power but states have the autonomy, they have their own jurisdictions."

"There should be trust between the centre and state governments. should also respect the authority of the centre but that is not the case today. The elected government should be respected," Singh said.

