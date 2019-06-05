Jaguar Land Rover, BMW announce collaboration for next-gen electrification technology

Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, and Group confirmed on Wednesday that they are joining forces to develop next-generation electric drive units in a move that will support the advancement of

The initiative will be a central part of the automotive industry's transition to an ACES (autonomous, connected, electric, shared) future. The strategic collaboration will build on the knowledge and expertise in electrification at both companies, according to a statement released by

has demonstrated its leading technical capability in bringing the world's first premium battery electric SUV to market -- the 2019 World Car of the Year, the Jaguar I-PACE, as well as plug-in hybrid models. Group brings vast experience of developing and producing several generations of electric drive units in-house since it launched the i3 in 2013.

Nick Rogers, Engineering Director, said: "The transition to ACES represents the greatest technological shift in the in a generation. The pace of change and consumer interest in electrified vehicles is gathering real momentum. It is essential we work across industry to advance the technologies required to deliver this exciting future."He added: "We have proven we can build world beating electric but now we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and products. It was clear from discussions with that both companies' requirements for next-generation electric drive units to support this transition have significant overlap making for a mutually beneficial collaboration."

The agreement will enable both companies to take advantage of efficiencies arising from shared research and development and production planning as well as economies of scale from joint procurement across the supply chain.

A team of and experts will engineer the electric drive units with both partners developing the systems to deliver the specific characteristics required for their respective range of products.

The units will be manufactured by each partner in their own production facilities. For Jaguar Land Rover, this will be at its Wolverhampton-based which was confirmed as the home for company's global electric drive units production in January.

The plant employing 1,600 people will be the centre of propulsion system manufacturing offering full flexibility between clean Ingenium petrol and diesel engines and electric units.

The will be complemented by the recently announced battery assembly centre at near in supplying electrified to Jaguar Land Rover's global vehicle plants.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)