Jake Gyllenhaal is Sean Paul's biggest fan!

Rapper-singer Sean Paul has a huge fan following and the latest person to join the artist's fan club is none other than American actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor declared his love for the rapper loud and clear during a recent appearance on 'Radio 1 Breakfast' With Greg James' 'Unpopular Opinions' segment, reported E! News.

The premise of the segment is listening to some unpopular opinions and discussing them. This time, one listener had some critical words about Paul, which didn't go well with Gyllenhaal.

"I think Sean Paul is massively overrated," caller Brandon said. However, the Oscar-nominee did not let anyone disgrace Paul in his presence.

"No, absolutely--just hang up on him. Sean Paul makes every song better he's in. Absolutely. There is no... he's a genius," the actor said in complete disagreement with the caller.

"There's not a song he's on, a remix that he's on that isn't good. I totally disagree," the actor added.

The star continued speaking about Paul, stating, "He makes driving fun. I don't care what you're doing. You could be stuck in traffic and he comes on and then you want to dance, doesn't matter."

If he wasn't already clear, Gyllenhaal added, "I totally disagree. That is an unpopular opinion. Now I understand the game."

"I'm sorry, Brandon. You're probably a great guy but so is Sean Paul," the actor concluded.

If Gyllenhaal's love for Paul wasn't enough of a delight, the interviewer then proceeded to play Paul's 'Get Busy' and Gyllenhaal clapped along. He also revealed that his favourite Paul song is Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' featuring Paul. Gyllenhaal's co-star Tom Holland couldn't believe it.

"Jake Gyllenhaal listens to 'Cheap Thrills'. Just wouldn't have pegged you for a 'Cheap Thrills' fan," Holland said in disbelief. However, he is and proved it by singing along the track.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)