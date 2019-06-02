Bromance brewing between Holland, Gyllenhaal

has revealed her "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-stars and have a major bromance brewing.

In an interview, said that Holland and Gyllenhaal only had eyes for each other as their bromance developed on set, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Asked to reveal something about Holland and Gyllenhaal, replied: "When they are together, no one else exists."

Regarding her upcoming "Spider-Man" sequel, she said her favourite scene to shoot involved being pulled 100 feet into the air and then suspended in place.

--IANS

nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)