JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Liam Gallagher suffering from arthritis of hip

Business Standard

Bromance brewing between Holland, Gyllenhaal

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actress Zendaya has revealed her "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal have a major bromance brewing.

In an interview, Zendaya said that Holland and Gyllenhaal only had eyes for each other as their bromance developed on set, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Asked to reveal something about Holland and Gyllenhaal, Zendaya replied: "When they are together, no one else exists."

Regarding her upcoming "Spider-Man" sequel, she said her favourite scene to shoot involved being pulled 100 feet into the air and then suspended in place.

--IANS

nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 19:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU