James Gunn in talks to direct 'Suicide Squad' sequel

James Gunn, who was fired from helming the third instalment of ' of the Galaxy', is now in negotiations to direct the second 'Suicide Squad' film. It is a follow-up to the 2016 hit film that featured anti-heroes in the lead.

The film is not entirely unexpected, as Gunn was already writing the script for the sequel, which slotted for an August 2021 release, wrote The

The news, however, confirms the fact that the 'Suicide Squad' film will be his next directorial effort.

had fired Gunn from his Marvel franchise in July following the resurfacing of old tweets from 2008 and 2009 in which he made insensitive and controversial jokes.

The film, however is not being labeled as a sequel, but rather, a relaunch. Sources say that Gunn's focus is to take the franchise in a new direction with a mostly all-new cast of characters and actors. Sources also say that the project is also very much rooted in Gunn's vibe, as seen in the 'Guardians' films.

and Peter will produce the film with and acting as producers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)