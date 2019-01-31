James Gunn in talks to direct 'Suicide Squad' sequel

James Gunn, who was fired from helming the third instalment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', is now in negotiations to direct the second 'Suicide Squad' film. It is a follow-up to the Warner Bros. 2016 hit film that featured DC Comics anti-heroes in the lead.
The film is not entirely unexpected, as Gunn was already writing the script for the sequel, which Warner Bros. slotted for an August 2021 release, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.
The news, however, confirms the fact that the 'Suicide Squad' film will be his next directorial effort.
Disney had fired Gunn from his Marvel franchise in July following the resurfacing of old tweets from 2008 and 2009 in which he made insensitive and controversial jokes.
The film, however is not being labeled as a sequel, but rather, a relaunch. Sources say that Gunn's focus is to take the franchise in a new direction with a mostly all-new cast of characters and actors. Sources also say that the project is also very much rooted in Gunn's vibe, as seen in the 'Guardians' films.
Charles Roven and Peter Safran will produce the film with Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder acting as executive producers.
