Pete Davidson teams up with Judd Apatow for new film

American comedian Pete Davidson is all set to star in an untitled semi-autobiographical comedy.
The upcoming film will be directed by Judd Apatow, reported Variety. The comedy-drama film will be written by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus.
Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, lost his father in the September 11 attacks. Davidson has earlier stated that his father's death has greatly influenced his work, including taking up stand-up comedy at the age of 16. He joined the cast of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' in 2014 at the age of 20.
Davidson also had a tough 2018 as he recently split from Ariana Grande.
Apatow will produce the film for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. Universal executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will manage the project on behalf of the studio.
The production of the film will start this summer in New York City.
Meanwhile, Davidson's new film 'Big Time Adolescence' premiered on Monday at the Sundance Film Festival. In 'Big Time Adolescence', Davidson plays a college dropout who takes a 16-year-old teen under his wing, teaching him the ways of life.
