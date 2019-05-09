Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after landslide hits Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Thursday following a landslide at Digdole in Ramban district, officials said.
Due to the landslide, the state traffic police has restricted the movement of vehicles, leaving scores of commuters stranded.
The 300-kilometre long Jammu-Srinagar highway connects the Kashmir valley with the rest of India. Essential supplies reach the Valley via this highway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU