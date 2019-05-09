BJP narrative on national security tool to cover up failures, says Congress' Sultanpur candidate

Demanding an account of the work done by the BJP in last five years, the candidate from seat said that the ruling party brought in the narrative on security in ongoing elections to cover up failures of their governance.

Sanjay Singh, who is fielded by against BJP heavyweight Maneka Gandhi, claimed that paramilitary forces have suffered maximum casualties under the BJP-led NDA government.

"Why there was a need for this narrative focused on security? If you see the measurement of terrorism, then maximum incidents took place in these five years, maximum Jawans of the paramilitary forces died in these five years, the maximum number of boys joined terror outfits. If their narrative on security was true then why did all this happen? They brought all this to take away people's attention from their narrative for 2014 polls," the told ANI.

Singh, who is a sitting Rajya Sabha lawmaker, opined that the BJP's poll strategy witnessed a 360-degree change as they failed to deliver on past promises.

"There are a few local as well as national issues in this election. The national issue is that during the 2014 general election, whatever said regarding 'acche din', jobs, black money and terrorism, he has not been able to show anything in five years. The people now know the reality of BJP. The BJP's narrative this time has changed 360 degrees. People are thinking that in 2014 they had promised so many things in their manifesto, now in 2019, they should give an account of the work done by them," told ANI.

The SP-BSP alliance has fielded from the highly priced parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh, which will vote in the sixth phase of national elections on May 12.

Citing how both his opponents are from outside Sultanpur, Chandra Bhadra Singh termed the poll battle a "contest between resident and not-residents".

" has yet not revealed on what issue she is contesting the Lok Sabha elections. I am a resident of Sultanpur, while these people have come from and It's a contest between resident and not-residents," the BSP said.

BJP and Maneka Gandhi's son, is the sitting parliamentarian from the seat. Their party high command swapped seats for the mother-son duo this election as Varun is contesting from Pilibhit, a seat held by

The result for Lok Sabha elections will be announced on May 23.

