JD(U) opts out Modi Cabinet, not a big issue, says Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) on Thursday decided to not be a part of Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," JD(U) chief said after a meeting of party leaders.

Kumar, who later attended Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said, "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

JD(U) won 16 seats in in the recently concluded Lok Sabha, while BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the Democratic Alliance, the party was also not part of the last central government. The BJP, however, is sharing power in the government with its leader as the

