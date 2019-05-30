MP: 16-year-old dies after playing PUBG for 6 hours

A 16-year-old boy died of after playing PUBG game on his mobile for six hours in a stretch in town of

The deceased was identified as Furkhan Qureshi, a student of standard 12.

According to the family, Furkhan started playing a video game after lunch. Before collapsing on the floor, he became agitated and started shouting on other players.

The incident took place on May 26 at around 7 pm.

Furkan's sister was sitting beside him when the incident occurred. "My brother was playing PUBG with some of his friends. Suddenly, he started shouting 'carry out the blast..carry out blast'. Then he threw his earphones and mobile and cried saying 'Ayan I will not play with you'. I lost the game because of you."

Soon after the incident, Furkhan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"The boy was brought to the hospital without a pulse. We tried to revive him, but failed in our attempt," Dr Ashok Jain, who examined Furkhan told ANI.

Dr Jain said as Furkan's family told us he was a swimmer, his heart seemed to be healthy. "The excitement of the game might have caused a surge in adrenaline causing I appeal children to stay away from such games as excitement could cause cardiac arrest," he said.

Furkhan's brother also said that he was addicted to PUBG and used to play the game for 18 hours. "I also used to play the same game but after the death of my brother I have deleted it from my mobile phone," he said.

A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway.

