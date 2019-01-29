Jharkhand: 5 Naxals killed, 2 critically injured in encounter

JUST IN
Security forces killed five Naxals and injured two critically in Jharkhand's Khuti district on Tuesday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the CRPF launched a search operation on Monday night in Arki forest.

Soon an encounter ensued in which the five naxals were killed and two others injured severely.

More details in this regard are awaited.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 12:40 IST

