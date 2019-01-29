Nagpur: Policeman suspended for showering money on school girls at Republic Day event

A police head was suspended for showering money on the girl students performing at a function in a school here.

Pramod Walke, who was in an inebriated state, came under the radar of the authorities after his shameful act was caught on camera in a school situated in The video is doing rounds on

In the video, Walke who was posted at chowki under station can be seen, in uniform, showering money on students performing to the song 'Aye watan tere liye'.

The incident has come to light just days after the allowed dance bars to reopen in -- but imposed regulations such as barring CCTV surveillance inside them.

The judicature had stated that the performers could be tipped, but the guests are not allowed to shower them with cash.

