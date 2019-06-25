Jharkhand: 6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Garhwa

At least six people were killed and forty-three injured after a bus fell into a gorge of in Jharkhand's district during early hours on Tuesday.

The officials told ANI that dead bodies of six passengers have been fished out of the gorge while some are still stuck inside the bus.

"Police broke the windows and evacuated passengers stuck inside the bus. 43 people have been rescued in injured condition and 6 dead bodies have been fished out," said Shivani Tiwari, of Police (SP), district.

"Some of the injured have been admitted to while others who sustained grievous injuries have been referred to hospitals in Ranchi", she added.

The sleeper bus departed from and was travelling towards district of Rescue operation by Police is still underway.

