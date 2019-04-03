JUST IN
Jharkhand: CRPF recovers cylinder with 15 kg IED, other ammunition

CRPF has recovered a large amount of ammunition including a cylinder with 15 kilograms of IED and Naxal literature during search operations in Mohanpur forest area here.

The operation was conducted by the 154 Battalion of the CRPF on Tuesday.

Later, the cylinder was destroyed at the site.

Apart from the seized materials, the CRPF troops also recovered 84 pieces of ammunition fillers.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 13:28 IST

