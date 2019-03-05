Joe Wright to direct World War II drama 'In the Garden of Beasts'

Joe Wright is in final discussions with Studio Canal and Playtone Productions to direct an adaptation of 'In the Garden of Beasts,' a book by Erik Larson.
Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce the film through Playtone reported Variety, while Tom Hanks may play the lead.
The book is based on the true story of William Dodd, a mild-mannered professor who was picked by President Roosevelt to be the first ever American ambassador to Nazi Germany. The story follows Dodd and his family as they are enthralled by vibrant scene in Berlins but soon begin to hear of violence against the Jews.
Dodd's dispatches to the State Department are met with indifference and he continues to be concerned with the growing press censorship and passage of shocking laws, leading to the gradual realisation of the horrific genocide that Hitler actually has planned.
Joe Wright has directed World War II movies in the past as well, the most recent being 'Darkest Hour', a Winston Churchill drama which led to Gary Oldman winning an Oscar for his potrayal of the former UK Prime Minister. Joe is currently in the post-production stage of the New York Times bestseller 'Woman in the Window' an adaption which stars Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Oldman.
