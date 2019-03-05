Joe Wright to direct World War II drama 'In the Garden of Beasts'

is in final discussions with and Productions to direct an adaptation of 'In the Garden of Beasts,' a book by

and will produce the film through reported Variety, while may play the lead.

The book is based on the true story of William Dodd, a who was picked by to be the first ever American to Nazi Germany. The story follows Dodd and his family as they are enthralled by vibrant scene in Berlins but soon begin to hear of violence against the Jews.

Dodd's dispatches to the State Department are met with indifference and he continues to be concerned with the growing press censorship and passage of shocking laws, leading to the gradual realisation of the horrific genocide that actually has planned.

has directed World War II movies in the past as well, the most recent being 'Darkest Hour', a Winston drama which led to winning an for his potrayal of the former UK Joe is currently in the post-production stage of bestseller 'Woman in the Window' an adaption which stars Amy Adams, and Oldman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)