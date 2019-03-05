'Sherlock Holmes 3' to release in 2021

'Sherlock Holmes 3' has been pushed back a year and will now hit theatres on December 21, 2021.
Warner Bros. had originally announced last May that 'Sherlock Holmes 3' would open on Chirstmas Day of 2020 with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as the titular British detective while Jude Law will essay the role of his sidekick, Dr. Watson, reported Variety.
While Chris Brancato has written the script, Susan Downey, Joel Silver and Lionel Wigram are producing 'Sherlock Holmes 3.' No director is attached to the film as of yet.
'Sherlock Holmes 3' will open a decade after the second film 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,' which also starred Jared Harris and Noomi Rapace, took in USD 545.4 million at the worldwide box office.
The original 'Sherlock Holmes,' which also starred Rachel McAdams, was released in 2009 and grossed USD 524 million globally. Guy Ritchie directed the first two films.
The announcement was made on Monday by Warner Bros. who said that an untitled event film would go into the same Christmas 2020 slot. Notably, James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' is scheduled to open on December 18, 2020, followed by 'Sing 2' on Christmas Day.
According to reports, 'Sherlock Holmes 3' will open five days after Cameron's 'Avatar 3' and on the same day as Sony's 'Hotel Transylvania 4.
