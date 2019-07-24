Jubliant Foodworks clocks 10 pc jump in revenue of Rs 940 crore in Q1

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd said on Wednesday its operating revenue jumped to Rs 940 crore during first fiscal quarter, up 9.9 per cent from Rs 855 crore in the year-on period.

This was driven by same-store sales growth of 4.1 per cent in Domino's Pizza on a strong base of 25.9 per cent during the previous year.

However, profit after tax grew only 0.1 per cent at Rs 74.8 crore from Rs 74.7 crore in the same period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q1 FY20 stood at Rs 219.1 crore at 23.3 per cent of revenue. The first quarter saw a notable increase in the advertising and promotional spends as the company continued the investments in technology.

Total income grew by 10.8 per cent and stood at Rs 955 crore in Q1 FY20 from Rs 862 crore during the previous year. Total expenditure climbed up to Rs 721 crore from Rs 713 crore.

A total of 26 new outlets were opened during the first quarter, taking the total store count to 1,249 across 276 cities in the country.

"Lapping one of our highest quarters, we have delivered near double-digit growth and strong EBITDA margins," said CEO and Wholetime Director Pratika Pota.

"Online sales continued to be strong and now contribute to 81 per cent of delivery sales. Our mobile app saw record downloads during the quarter," she said.

Jubilant's recent launch in Bangladesh and entry in the Chinese food category through Hong's Kitchen has received an overwhelming response from customers and should be a long-term growth driver, the company said.

"We have strong brand franchising and the strategic focus remains on brand building and innovation through high-quality products," said Chairman Shyam Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari Bhartia.

Jubilant FoodWorks is one of India's largest food service companies with a network of 1,249 Domino's Pizza restaurants across 276 cities.

